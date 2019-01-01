GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Toward Open-Domain Conversational AI

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9276:Toward Open-Domain Conversational AI

YunNung Chen(National Taiwan University)

Learn how to apply deep learning technologies for building robust and scalable dialogue systems with deeper understanding of the classic pipelines and final out more about the benchmark of models of prior work. We'll give an overview of dialogue research and details state-of-the-art end-to-end neural dialogue systems for both task-oriented and social chit-chat conversations.

View the slides (pdf)