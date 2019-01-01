Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9268:Pushing the Limits of AI with NVIDIA GPUs and Mellanox Interconnect

Gil Bloch(Mellanox Technologies)

Learn how to build a data-centric GPU cluster for artificial intelligence. Mellanox is a leader in high-performance, scalable, low-latency network interconnects for both InfiniBand and Ethernet. We will briefly present state-of-the-art techniques for distributed machine learning and examine what special requirements these techniques impose on the system. We'll also give an overview of interconnect technologies used to scale and accelerate distributed machine learning including RDMA, NVIDIA's GPUDirect technology, and in-network computing that accelerates large-scale deployments in HPC and artificial intelligence.