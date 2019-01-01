Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9266:3D Object Tracking and Localization for AI City

Gaoang Wang(University of Washington)

We will discuss 3D vehicle and pedestrian tracking and localization by monocular surveillance cameras for an AI city. We'll explain how to use 2D detections to localize vehicles in 3D world coordinates and how to estimate the GPS speed with a tracking approach. We will also examine how appearance features and temporal consistency combine to define clustering loss between two tracklets and how we used five clustering operations for loss minimization.

View the slides (pdf)