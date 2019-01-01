Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9264:How To Build Efficient ML Pipelines From the Startup Perspective

Jaeman An(AITRICS)

We'll describe how our startup, AITRICS, built time- and cost-efficient machine learning pipelines. We'll explain how to configure the clustering between physical servers and the on-demand cloud server with terraform and kubernetes. We'll highlight problems we're trying to solve such as sensitive data management, permission control, model evaluation, and versioning/serving. We will also cover our flexible, scalable training farms for researchers, developers, and collaborative research groups. These farms are also available for deploying trained models.

