GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Taming the Hydra: Multi-GPU Programming with OpenACC
Jeff Larkin(NVIDIA)
As GPU computing nodes begin packing in an increasing number of GPUs, programming to maximize performance across GPUs in a system is becoming a challenge. We'll discuss techniques to extend your GPU applications from using one GPU to using many GPUs. By the end of the session, you'll understand the relative trade-offs in each of these approaches and how to choose the best approach for your application. Some prior OpenACC or GPU computing experience is recommended for this talk.