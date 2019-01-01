Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9263:Taming the Hydra: Multi-GPU Programming with OpenACC

Jeff Larkin(NVIDIA)

As GPU computing nodes begin packing in an increasing number of GPUs, programming to maximize performance across GPUs in a system is becoming a challenge. We'll discuss techniques to extend your GPU applications from using one GPU to using many GPUs. By the end of the session, you'll understand the relative trade-offs in each of these approaches and how to choose the best approach for your application. Some prior OpenACC or GPU computing experience is recommended for this talk.

