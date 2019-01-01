Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9243:Fast and Accurate Object Detection with PyTorch and TensorRT

Floris Chabert(NVIDIA),Prethvi Kashinkunti(NVIDIA)

We'll present a fast, highly accurate, and customizable object-detection network optimized for training and inference on GPUs. After describing the network architecture, we'll dive into how different stages of training workflow are accelerated. Our techniques include data ingestion and augmentation, mixed precision, and multi-GPU training. We'll demonstrate how we optimized our network for deployment without loss of accuracy using ONNX and NVIDIA TensorRT. We'll also show how to create TensorRT plugins for post-processing to perform inference entirely on the GPU. This session will be a combination of lecture and demos.

