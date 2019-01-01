Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9241:All You Need to Know about Programming NVIDIA's DGX-2

Stephen Jones(NVIDIA),Lars Nyland(NVIDIA)

NVIDIA's DGX-2 system offers a unique architecture which connects 16 GPUs together via the high-speed NVLink interface, along with NVSwitch which enables unprecedented bandwidth between processors. This talk will take an in depth look at the properties of this system along with programming techniques to take maximum advantage of the system architecture.

View the slides (pdf)