GTC Silicon Valley-2019: CUDA: New Features and Beyond

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9240:CUDA: New Features and Beyond

Stephen Jones(NVIDIA)

CUDA is NVIDIA's parallel computing platform and programming model. You'll learn about new programming model enhancements and performance improvements in the latest release of CUDA, preview upcoming GPU programming technology, and gain insight into the philosophy driving the development of CUDA and how it will take advantage of current and future GPUs. You'll also learn about NVIDIA's vision for CUDA and the challenges for the future of parallel software development.

