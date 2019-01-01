Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9239:Challenges and Opportunities of Using Machine Learning in Asset Management

Gaurav Chakravorty(QPLUM LLC)

We'll discuss what needs to happen to bring AI-driven investing to the financial services industry. We'll talk about hardware and software innovations led by companies like Google and NVIDIA that have increased the learning rate for industry participants. We'll also cover technical challenges faced by asset-management firms when implementing machine learning methods that require a complex infrastructure and large amounts of data. This makes for an incredibly tricky use case in the unforgiving, fast-paced environment of trading, where the signal-to-noise ratio is low. We will share three aspects of software engineering to consider for a machine learning-driven investing framework, and show a service architecture design for simulations to be run at an amazingly fast speed.

View the slides (pdf)