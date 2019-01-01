Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9231:Leveraging NVIDIA, Citrix and IGEL to Support Unified Communications in VDI

Simon Clephan(IGEL),Jeff Kalberg(IGEL Technology)

Learn about the importance of graphics support for unified communications such as Skype for business. We'll explain how using NVIDIA in the data center and IGEL at the endpoint can improve performance in this critical area for Windows 10 virtualization. We'll describe how NVIDIA GPUs help organizations achieve the workstation performance levels that users want. Using case studies and examples, we'll show how the combination of IGEL and Citrix VDI with NVIDIA can also support high-latency and integrations with popular UCC applications, leading to improved communication and collaboration among geographically dispersed workforces.

View the slides (pdf)