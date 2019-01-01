GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Fast Singular Value Decomposition on GPUs
GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9226:Fast Singular Value Decomposition on GPUs
Samuel RodriguezBernabeu(NVIDIA),LungSheng Chien(NVIDIA)
We'll discuss an approximate singular value decomposition that is much faster than state-of-the-art SVD and maintains the same accuracy if the requested singular values are away from zero. Learn how to trade off performance and accuracy during this talk.