GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Fast Singular Value Decomposition on GPUs

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9226:Fast Singular Value Decomposition on GPUs

Samuel RodriguezBernabeu(NVIDIA),LungSheng Chien(NVIDIA)

We'll discuss an approximate singular value decomposition that is much faster than state-of-the-art SVD and maintains the same accuracy if the requested singular values are away from zero. Learn how to trade off performance and accuracy during this talk.

View the slides (pdf)