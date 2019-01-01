Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9224:Nucleus: Eight-GPU Platform For Visual Simulation

David Morgan(Aechelon Technology)

We'll describe the Nucleus hardware platform, which combines eight NVIDIA GPUs in a single system to drive multi-channel displays. Nucleus is a new real-time 3D rendering platform that is able to handle demanding flight simulation applications, running Aechelon Technology's pC-NOVA image generation engine. Employing up to 8 Quadro GPUs in a 4U Windows 10-based server, a single system can handle the same OpenGL and CUDA workload as an 8-server cluster with minimal performance degradation. We present challenges encountered and overcome during Nucleus development, including Quadro-specific features and OpenGL extensions enabling the platform. We'll also discuss lessons learned and opportunities for future improvement.

View the slides (pdf)