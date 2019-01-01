Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9219:Designing and Implementing a VDI Project Powered with GPU Hardware

Steve Massman(Veterans United Home Loans)

Are you planning to deploy virtual desktops or in the middle of a struggling virtual desktop project? We were there three years ago. We lacked buy-in from executives, IT support, or users. If you are planning a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) deployment or challenged by your current configuration, this session outlines the critical factors for success. We describe how to correct a languishing VDI implementation through engagement with leadership, VMware expertise, Agile scrum techniques, ITIL and project management best practices. Our talk will include technical details about our environment and how we achieved broad success.

View the slides (pdf)