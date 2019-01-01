Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9217:Deep Learning for Improved Utilization of Satellite Data in Weather Forecasting

David Hall(NVIDIA)

We'll talk about how NOAA and NVIDIA are collaborating to develop deep learning applications to improve use of satellite data in weather forecasting. As model and satellite resolutions increase, data volumes are growing rapidly. AI has the potential to help address this issue by automating some aspects of data analysis. We'll discuss projects involving automated detection, translation, enhancement, and emulation of satellite and model data. We've developed networks to automatically detect high-impact weather events and automatically translate satellite observations into model variables. These networks also create high frame rate video from low frame rate satellite loops and generate new physical parameterizations of ground water directly from data. We'll share our results to date and discuss techniques used, lessons learned, and future plans.

View the slides (pdf)