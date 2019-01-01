Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9209:Advances in Real-Time Automotive Visualisation

Chris O'Connor(ZeroLight)

We'll provide an overview of new techniques developed by ZeroLight using NVIDIA's Volta and Turing GPUs to enhance real-time 3D visualization in the automotive industry for compelling retail experiences. We'll cover the challenges involved in integrating real-time ray-traced reflections at 60fps in 4k and how future developments using DXR and NVIDIA RTX will enable improvements to both graphics and performance. We'll also discuss the challenges to achieving state-of-the-art graphical quality in virtual reality. Specifically, we'll explain how the team created a compelling commercial VR encounter using StarVR One and its eye-tracking capabilities for foveated rendering.

