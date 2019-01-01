Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9202:Advancing Fusion Science With CGYRO Using GPU-Based Leadership Systems

Jeff Candy(General Atomics),Igor Sfiligoi(General Atomics)

Learn about the science of magnetically confined plasmas to develop the predictive capability needed for a sustainable fusion energy source. Gyrokinetic simulations are one of the most useful tools for understanding fusion science. We'll explain the CGYRO code, built by researchers at General Atomics to effectively and efficiently simulate plasma evolution over multiple scales that range from electrons to heavy ions. Fusion plasma simulations are compute- and memory-intensive and usually run on leadership-class, GPU-Accelerated HPC systems like Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Titan and Summit. We'll explain how we designed and implemented CGYRO to make good use of the tens of thousands of GPUs on such systems, which provide simulations that bring us closer to fusion as an abundant clean energy source. We'll also share benchmarking results of both CPU- and GPU-Based systems.

