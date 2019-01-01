GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Prism & RTX

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9197:Prism & RTX

Victor Yudin(Mill Film)

We'll discuss Prism, a Technicolor initiative to produce a high-end Optix-based path tracer for a fast preview of element, shots or sequences. It incorporates open source technologies like Open Subdivision Surface, Open Shading Language, and Pixar USD to produce a high level of fidelity and realism. We will explain why we chose to develop a modern GPU rendering system and the advantage of using it in collaboration to RTX graphic cards.

View the slides (pdf)