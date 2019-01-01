Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9195:Deep Sensor Fusion for Visible Stereo and Thermal Stereo for Autonomous Driving

Vijay John(Toyota Technological Institute),Yuquan Xu(Toyota Technological Institute)

Learn about Toyota's research on stereo-based deep learning for environment perception in challenging environments. We'll describe our novel ChiNet deep learning framework, implemented on a GPU for effective sensor fusion. We'll explain how we perform free space and road object estimation in a variety of environments by using a thermal stereo pair to estimate obstacle depth. The session will highlight our results, which show that the sensor fusion framework improves robustness and accuracy of deep learning-based free space object detection. We'll also cover our plan to implement the framework on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus platform.

View the slides (pdf)