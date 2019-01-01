Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9185:Developing High-Quality Multilingual Sentence Encoders

Gregor Stewart(Medallia),Andrew Yeager(Medallia, Inc.)

We'll discuss Medallia's work to develop state-of-the-art multilingual sentence encoders, which enable us to deliver new text analysis features in multiple languages simultaneously. We'll explain why specialized compute resources are essential to development and operational success.

