GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9169:Augmented Reality Solution for Advanced Driver Assistance

Sergii Bykov(Apostera)

Learn how recent achievements in machine learning, sensor fusion, and GPU computing make it possible to create a next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems experience. We'll showcase a software solution that creates real-time augmented reality for drivers while using vehicle sensors, map data, telematics, and navigation guidance with a set of advanced algorithms. Our approach augments drivers' visual reality with supplementary objects in real time, and works with output devices such as head unit displays, digital clusters, and head-up displays. We'll also examine the challenges of running advanced neural network models in real time on embedded hardware and explain solutions to overcome them.

View the slides (pdf)