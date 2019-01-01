GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Euclidean Distance Transform on Xavier

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9165:Euclidean Distance Transform on Xavier

Stanley Tzeng(NVIDIA)

We'll introduce and compare the performance of three distance-transform algorithms accelerated on NVIDIA's Xavier SoC. We will provide a close-up look at an algorithm that shows the math principle and the performance baseline and two algorithms that target different workloads and scenarios with different speedups. We'll use our comparisons to show how to choose the most practical acceleration scheme for embedded applications. We'll discuss distance transform on the PVA computer vision accelerator inside Xavier, and explain how its competitive performance allows users to offload the EDT task from GPUs. This process also offers more room for deep learning tasks.

View the slides (pdf)