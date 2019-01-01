Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9164:Advanced Weather Information Recall with DGX-2

Tomohiro Ishibashi(Weather News, Inc.),Shigehisa Omatsu(dAIgnosis,Inc.)

We'll talk about how we're applying deep learning to weather forecasting at Weather News, one of the world's largest forecasting companies. We're now able to provide Japanese TV news shows with AI-generated weather information, and we plan to expand elsewhere in Asia. We'll explain how we used TensorFlow on an NVIDIA DGX-2 machine and innovative learning model to add measurement results and increase accuracy of our forecaster. We'll also talk about how we're creating new learning models with TensorRT on the DGX-2. We'll touch on other potential uses for our weather technology in settings such as autonomous cars and solar power plants.

View the slides (pdf)