GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9162:Improving Healthcare with Horizon and NVIDIA GPU

Shane Limbach(Nebraska Medicine)

We'll discuss Nebraska Medicine's transition to virtual desktops with vGPU and describe how that's enhanced user experience while reducing overhead on IT staff. We are also leveraging vGPUs for a better Windows 10 experience for users.

