GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9158:Multi-GPU FFT Performance on Different Hardware Configurations

Kevin Roe(Maui High Performance Computing Center)

We will characterize the performance of multi-GPU systems in an effort to determine their viability for running physics-based applications using Fast Fourier Transforms (FFTs). Additionally, we'll discuss how multi-GPU FFTs allow available memory to exceed the limits of a single GPU and how they can reduce computational time for larger problem sizes.

View the slides (pdf)