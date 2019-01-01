GTC Silicon Valley-2019: A Unique Insight into Logistics

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9154:A Unique Insight into Logistics

Neo Song(SF Technology)

We'll discuss our Argus intelligent video analysis product for the logistics industry, powered by NVIDIA Tesla P4, which was deployed at more than 100 sorting centers and distribution center over the past year. Learn about our algorithms, which tackle loading-gate working status and staff-efficiency analysis, vehicle license plate recognition, vehicle loading rate detection, active new data sample collection, fine-grained illegal throwing behavior detection, and ranking. We'll provide details of our flexible computing pipeline implementation and its integration based on the NVIDIA Metropolis software stack. We'll also cover in-production performance metrics with Tesla P4/Jetson Xavier devices and discuss deployment considerations.

