Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9148:Ultrasound Architecture and Platform for Real-Time Image Processing

Richard Tobias(Cephasonics Ultrasound Solutions)

We'll discuss how AI is revolutionizing ultrasound with the help of NVIDIA and explain how we're developing a next-generation AI-enabled ultrasound imaging hardware and software platform based on Clara/Xavier. Our presentation will cover the methodology and advantages of designing and building a new ultrasound imaging (hardware and software) system that moves the Clara/Xavier AI power closer to the source of the ultrasound image.

View the slides (pdf)