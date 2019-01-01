GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Multi GPU Programming Models

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9139:Multi GPU Programming Models

Jiri Kraus(NVIDIA)

Do you need to compute larger or faster than a single GPU allows? Learn how to scale your application to multiple GPUs. We'll explain how to use the different available multi-GPU programming models and describe their individual advantages. All programming models will be introduced using same example applying a domain decomposition strategy.

View the slides (pdf)