GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9138:Using Deep Learning to Transform Internet Scale Web Searches

Adi Oltean(Microsoft),Guhan Suriyanarayanan(Microsoft)

AI has fueled a paradigm shift in web search during the past few years, transforming the user experience from simple keyword-based queries in a browser to the rich multimodal voice, vision, and context-based searches of today. We'll discuss approaches we used in Microsoft Bing to drive this shift at hyperscale and provide a detailed overview of sophisticated deep learning models and software techniques used in production. We'll also describe the scalable underlying platform that unlocks the power of the latest hardware, including GPUs. Our talk will highlight some of the lessons learned from driving this transformation while simultaneously operating a production service at large scale.

