GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9136:Employing Deep Learning for Automatic Analysis of Conventional and 360° Video

Hannes Fassold(JOANNEUM RESEARCH)

Learn how deep learning algorithms can be used for extracting semantic metadata from video and find out how to take advantage of this metadata for automatic video analysis. We will describe our experience employing deep learning algorithms for face detection, recognition, and anonymization (FaceNet, GANs) and general object recognition (YoloV3). We'll also address practical issues like building and deploying deep learning frameworks on multiple platforms and via GPU-Accelerated Docker containers, both locally and in the cloud. In addition, we'll provide information about several applications for these algorithms such as anonymization of training data, analysis of user-generated content for personalized media services, and automatic camera path generation for 360° video.

