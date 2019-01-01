Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9132:Genesis: Real-Time Raytracing in Virtual Production

Francesco Giordana(MPC Film),Marco Giordano(MPC Film)

We'll discuss Genesis, MPC's virtual production platform, designed as a robust multi-user distributed system that incorporates both modern technologies like mixed reality and more traditional techniques like motion capture and camera operation via encoded hardware devices. We'll talk about how we're improving the quality of the real-time graphics, with a special attention to lighting. We will explain how we have started incorporating elements of real-time ray tracing into our platform, from a live link to Renderman XPU and our own Optix-based path tracer, as well as a hybrid approach based on DXR running inside Unity.

View the slides (pdf)