GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9127:Generative Adversarial Network and its Applications to Human Language Processing

HungYi Lee(National Taiwan University)

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) have produced amazing results in image generation, but they also have the potential to be applied to text and speech generation to overcome the limits of conventional methods. We'll introduce GANs and provide a thorough review of this technology, then dive into how they can be used for speech signals and natural language processing.

View the slides (pdf)