Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9121:Deep Learning Implementers Panel: Experts Discuss Keys to Their Successes

Enhao Gong(Subtle Medical),Zachary Hanif(Capital One Center for Machine Learning),Norman Müller(BMW Group),Tony Paikeday(NVIDIA)

This customer panel brings together AI implementers who have deployed deep learning at scale. The discussion will focus on specific technical challenges they faced, solution design considerations, and best practices learned from implementing their respective solutions.