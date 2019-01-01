Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9120:How to Accelerate and Scale AI Deployment with Proven Architecture Designs

Charlie Boyle(NVIDIA),Ludwig Gamache(Element AI)

While every enterprise is on a mission to infuse its business with deep learning, few know how to build the infrastructure to get there. Short-sighted approaches to data center design can lead to long-term consequences that make the ROI of AI elusive. We'll talk about the insights and best practices we at NVIDIA have gained from deep learning deployments around the globe and provide prescriptive guidance that every organization can leverage to shorten deployment timeframes, improve developer productivity, and streamline operations.