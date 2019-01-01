Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9115:Frontiers of AI in Medicine: Overcoming Current Challenges and Moving Beyond Classification

Imon Banerjee(Stanford University),Daniel Rubin(Stanford University)

Learn about the key types of clinical use cases for AI methods in medical imaging beyond image classification that will ultimately improve medical practice. We'll explain the critical challenges and progress in applying AI in these applications, and describe the types of medical imaging and the clinical applications for deep learning to improve image interpretation. We will also talk about recent AI projects that tackle the challenging problem of clinical prediction with innovative approaches that provide explanations about AI model predictions to improve clinician acceptance.

View the slides (pdf)