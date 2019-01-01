Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9111:A New Direct Connected Component Labeling and Analysis Algorithm for GPUs

Arthur Hennequin(CERN),Lionel Lacassagne(Sorbonne University LIP6 laboratory)

We'll talk about the evolution of the Connected Component Labeling (CCL) algorithm for GPUs and introduce a new algorithm for both CCL and connected-component analysis. CCL is a central algorithm for low- and high-level image processing used computer vision applications such as OCR, motion detection, and tracking. Formerly After an era on single-core processors, where many sequential algorithms were developed and few codes were released, new parallel algorithms were developed on multi-core processors, SIMD processors and GPUs. We'll discuss how a benchmark on an NVIDIA Jetson TX2 shows that the new algorithm is up to 2.7 times faster than the state-of-the-art and can reach a processing rate of 200 fps for a resolution of 2048x2048.

