Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91055:Smart Parking Drives Economic Revitalization (Presented by Arrow)

Brian Shay(Arrow Electronics)

Parking infrastructure drives a multi-billion dollar revenue stream. Please join Arrow Electronics to learn how GPU Edge Compute and Deep Learning help to enhance guest experience, optimize parking utilization, and drive economic benefits for municipalities using readably deployable Jetson compute solutions and software from Arrow Electronics customers and partners.