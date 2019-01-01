GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Better Vision for Computer Vision

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91054:Better Vision for Computer Vision

Nathan Wheeler(Entropix)

Computer vision today still relies on conventional camera capture that was invented decades ago to accommodate the human visual system. Yet computers and humans see the world very differently. What works for human vision does not correlate for computer vision, and vice versa. This is especially true for computer vision based on deep convolutional networks. We need better vision for computer vision. Using GPUs and deep learning, we're able to reverse the resolution degrading effects of conventional visual capture, then reconstruct on demand to radically improve the accuracy and processing efficiency of computer vision applications.

