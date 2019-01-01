GTC Silicon Valley-2019: IBM Developer Tutorial (Presented by IBM)

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91053:IBM Developer Tutorial (Presented by IBM)

Larry Adams(IBM),Alex Hudak(IBM),Kent Koeninger(IBM),Maria Ward(IBM)

Exploring the Best Server for AI Speaker: Samuel D. Matzek, Sr. Software Engineer Speaker: Maria Ward, IBM Accelerated Server Offering Manager Explore the server at the heart of the Summit and Sierra supercomputers, and the best server for AI. We will discuss the technical details that set this server apart and why it matters for your machine learning and deep learning workloads. IBM Cloud for AI at Scale Speaker: Alex Hudak, IBM Cloud Offering Manager AI is fast changing the modern enterprise with new applications that are resource demanding, but provide new capabilities to drive insight from customer data. IBM Cloud is partnering with NVIDIA to provide a world class and customized cloud environment to meet the needs of these new applications. Learn about the wide range of NVIDIA GPU solutions inside the IBM Cloud virtual and bare metal server portfolio, and how customers are using them across Deep Learning, Analytics, HPC workloads, and more. IBM Spectrum LSF Family Overview & GPU Support Speaker: Larry Adams, Global Architect - Cross Sector, Developer, Consultant, IBM Systems How to Fuel the Data Pipeline Speaker: Kent Koeninger, IBM IBM Storage Reference Architecture for AI with Autonomous Driving Speaker: Kent Koeninger, IBM

View the slides (pdf)