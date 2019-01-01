Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91050:Challenges Beyond Autonomous Driving Algorithms

Jamie Carlson(NIO)

The autonomous driving industry is busy solving the challenging and complex algorithm development for perception and path planning. This presentation will focus on the next, rarely discussed challenge: building a distributed system to run these algorithms, made up of many processors, accelerators, switches, and all of the periphery hardware. It will also explore guarantees about performance, determinism, bandwidth, failures, and safety.

