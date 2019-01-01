GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Autonomy for Mass Production Vehicles

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91049:Autonomy for Mass Production Vehicles

Junli Gu(Xiaopeng Motors)

The auto industry is moving at a rapid pace toward autonomous vehicles. While some players are focusing on bringing fully driverless robotaxis to market, with massive sensing and computing power at high cost, many automakers are looking into how to expand the current driver assistance (ADAS) systems to partial (SAE Level 2) and/or conditional automation (SAE Level 3). These companies are looking to deploy in the next few years, within the constraints of limited compute resources and low cost sensors cameras, radars, and low-cost GPS receivers. In this talk, we will dissect the key technology and system challenges of enabling autonomy within these constraints, and how XPeng Motors plans to solve these challenges in the China market.