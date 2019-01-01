Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91047:Vive Pro Eye Tracking and Foveated Rendering with VRS (Presented by HTC Vive)

Cory Corvus(HTC VIVE)

Cory Corvus, Developer Relations Engineer at HTC Vive, will explain how Eye Tracking works with the new Vive Pro Eye and how to do Foveated Rendering with Nvidia VRS (Variable Rate Shading). Cory will review features of the Vive Pro Eye, getting started developing eye tracking, and Dynamic Foveated Rendering with NVIDIA VRS.

View the slides (pdf)