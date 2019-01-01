Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91046:Real-Time Path Tracing and Denoising in "Quake 2"

Alexey Panteleev(NVIDIA),Christoph Schied(Karlsruhe Institute of Technology)

We will talk about Q2VKPT, the Vulkan-based renderer for Quake 2 that uses hardware accelerated path tracing and advanced spatiotemporal denoising. We will cover some of the implementation details, including things like importance sampling, lighting, materials, and the denoising filters. In addition, we will discuss the challenges of using a physically based renderer with the assets from a game released over two decades ago.

View the slides (pdf)