GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91041:Real-Time 8K RED Digital Cinema Workflow with RED R3D SDK

Michael Daniels(Red Digital Cinema),Steven Yaeger(Red Digital Cinema)

RED will discuss how its R3D SDK can be used to make 8K workflow effortless, including up to 10x faster transcoding and real-time playback performance of 8K digital footage within applications. We'll discuss some of the challenges RED engineers faced in achieving real-time and how NVIDIA's technologies enabled us to overcome those challenges. We will also walk through the process of integrating RED's R3D SDK into your application to take full advantage of the improved image pipeline for processing 8K footage.

