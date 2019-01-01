Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91040:Get Your Head in the Cloud: Lessons in GPU Computing with Schlumberger (Presented by Google Cloud)

Wyatt Gorman(Google),Abhishek Gupta(Schlumberger)

Demand for GPUs in High Performance Computing is only growing, and it is costly and difficult to keep pace in an entirely on-premise environment. We will hear from Schlumberger on why and how they are utilizing cloud-based GPU-enabled computing resources from Google Cloud to supply their users with the computing power they need, from exploration and modeling to visualization.

