GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9104:Next-Generation Diagnostics for Cardiovascular Disease

Rima Arnaout(University of California, San Francisco)

We will talk about how we're using AI to solve problems in healthcare, and specifically in cardiovascular imaging. We built foundational tools for view classification in echocardiography, using NVIDIA GPUs to provide classification- and segmentation-based diagnosis of cardiovascular disease. We'll show how we apply this work toward certain unmet needs in cardiology, using methods that are highly applicable across several fields in medicine.