Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91037:Unique Perspective of Re-Inventing Edge Computing Applications Harnessing GPU, AI and 5G

Gyana Dash(Self)

Significant breakthrough in 5G has evolved many IoT applications in various fields including business, manufacturing, health care and transportation. The evolution of GPU is the key enabler to the enriched applications by leveraging the power of AI @ the Edge. Edge computing still leverages the cloud as a crucial part of the system and many applications will harness the power of 5G features such as high speeds multi-gigabit connections, huge amounts of data bandwidth, unprecedented amounts of capacity, super-low latency and ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC). This session will explore the opportunities of some of the interesting applications to help our community and environment.

View the slides (pdf)