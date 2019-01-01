Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91033:Bringing AI to the Enterprise (Presented by IBM)

Sumit Gupta(IBM)

Modern AI methods represent a great opportunity to rethink every aspect of our companies, from engineering products, to pricing them, to production, and even to basic tasks like human resources and finance. In this talk, we will talk about some use cases in the enterprise, and then the software tools and hardware infrastructure required to build successful AI-based applications. We will talk about some of ways IBM is enhancing open-source software like Tensorflow and pyTorch and also how automatic AI (AutoAI) will enable faster creation and deployment of AI models.

