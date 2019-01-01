Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91032:Autonomous Robots Engineering: Reshaping the Way to Create Compelling Experiences Through Cognitive Augmented Design & Systems Engineering

Cecile Doan(Dassault Systemes)

Todays Internet of Things (IoT) has evolved into the Internet of Experiences where autonomous products and connected devices are integrating more and more software to digitally connect to the physical world around them, blending together to become part of a living experience shaped by interactions between products, nature and life. To make them seamlessly work together, industrial companies, along with their ecosystem, are looking for the ability to virtually co-design and simulate systems of systems, embedded systems and software architectures across industries, shorten design and engineering innovation cycles through automation and systematic reuse of existing data lakes for the training of Cognitive Augmented Companions. 3DEXPERIENCE CATIA is operating the shift from traditional Computer Aided Design towards Cognitive Augmented Design where a seamless collaboration between engineers and AI-powered Design solutions empower our users with Know How reaching far beyond their initial domain of expertise. Combined with Systems Engineering solutions, this paradigm shift enables organizations to first focus on the challenges to solve and then to quickly and easily evaluate requests for new system variants, that reduces the overall development cost thanks to an open and extensible development platform a platform that fully integrates cross-discipline modeling, simulation, verification and business process support needed for developing simple to sophisticated cyber-physical systems. In this presentation, we will illustrate how the Cognitive Augmented solutions could support engineers to design GPU enabled intelligent systems while relying themselves on the use of AIs powered by accelerated computing.