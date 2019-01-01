Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91028:2 Pivotal Memory Technologies Enabling New Generation of AI Workloads (Presented by Samsung)

Tien Shiah(Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.)

Machine-learning algorithms benefit from processors designed to efficiently perform the massive amounts of calculations needed in training and inference applications. In designing these processors, a major consideration is leveraging advanced memories that provide the full bandwidth necessary to support a fast compute. Come learn about the memory technologies behind the latest GPUs, ASICs and FPGAs that are essential in helping accelerate your AI workloads. Know just what to look for when you next consider a hardware purchase to support your latest machine learning initiatives.

View the slides (pdf)