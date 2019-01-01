Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91027:How Pixvana uses NVIDIA VR Works SDK in the Cloud to Stitch 8k+ 360-degree Videos and Turn them into Interactive VR Videos for Enterprise Training

Scott Squires(Pixvana)

Pixvana's Creative Director Scott Squires & Tywen Kelly Product Manager/Evangelists will demonstrate their cloud-based GPU video processing system created for handling many large 360 videos. The talk will also showcase how VRWorks has made it possible for Pixvana to stitch multiple 8k+ videos, each from several cameras, in parallel, and how Pixvana has transformed the editing process by allowing in-headset creation of interactive experiences with branching narratives. The potential for AI and Machine Learning in VR will also be covered.

View the slides (pdf)